Five-minute grace for Inter exam candidates in Telangana

March 01, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Three days after the Intermediate Public Examination began on February 28, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has decided to give candidates five-minute grace period for entering the centre.

“Intermediate first and second-year candidates should reach the exam centre by 8.45 a.m. Students who are late and arrive after 9 a.m., will be given five-minute grace period,” an official release from the BIE stated on Friday.

The board said that all officials in the district as well as exam centre chief superintendents have been informed, “to allow students to enter with maximum five minutes grace period if they reach the examination centre late due to genuine reasons”.

The development comes in the backdrop of a student allegedly ending his life in Adilabad district, reportedly dejected over not being able to reach the exam centre in time on Thursday. A purported note left by the student, which went viral, evoked a strong reaction from parents.

BIE Secretary Shruthi Ojha, who addressed the press regarding exam arrangements earlier this week, supported the timings — candidates to reach the exam centre by 8.45 a.m. as the exam begins at 9 a.m. — as the TSRTC was also instructed regarding ensuring a smooth travel even for students in far-flung villages. The police, electricity and all related departments were also alerted, and multiple reviews conducted, she said.

Following the incident on Thursday, the Board instructed all district and nodal officers for effective measures to conduct exams smoothly. Principal Secretary of Higher Education department Burra Venkatesham, who convened a video conference with Ms. Ojha and all college principals, instructed nodal officers to make appropriate arrangements.

The board said students should dial the State control room on 040-24655027 with any grievances, and the Tele Manas toll free helpline on 14416 for any exam-related stress.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline: 8142020033/ 8142020044; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily; email: roshnihelp@gmail.com)