Five killed, six injured in a car accident on Kothakota highway in Telangana

The accident occurred on NH-44 near Kothakota junction in Wanaparthy of Telangana when the driver, Ali, also a family member, allegedly slept on the wheel and lost control of the car

March 04, 2024 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - HYDERABAD 

Lavpreet Kaur

Five from a family were killed on the spot while six sustained major injuries in a ghastly car accident in the wee hours of Monday.

The accident occurred on NH-44 near Kothakota junction in Wanaparthy of Telangana when the driver, Ali, also a family member, allegedly slept on the wheel and lost control of the car.

The family of 12 was travelling from Bellary in Karnataka to Hyderabad for Ali’s marriage alliance. “Of the 12 travelling, four to five were children. The five killed on the spot include three children and two elders. The driver escaped with injuries as the seatbelt was on and airbags opened in time,” Rakshitha K. Murthy, SP of Wanaparthy told The Hindu.

The SUV rammed into a tree on the left side of the road at around 2.30 a.m. “Six who sustained major injuries are undergoing treatment while a six year old child escaped without any injuries,” the official added.

Families in both Bellary and Hyderabad have been informed about the mishap while the police are investigating the case further. 

