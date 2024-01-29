Five killed in midnight accident near Miryalaguda 

January 29, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Five persons of a family, including two children, were killed instantly after a truck hit their car near Miryalaguda on the Narketpally-Addanki State Highway in Nalgonda district around midnight on Sunday.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Cherukupalli Mahesh, his 30-year-old wife Jyothi and their eight-year-old daughter, all residents of Nandipaadu locality in Miryalaguda. Two other victims are 32-year-old Mahender and his two-year-old son Liansi, from Golnepalli village of Valigonda in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

The sixth occupant in the car was identified as Madhavi, who sustained severe injuries and is battling for life. She was admitted to a hospital in Miryalaguda for emergency care.

Both the families are related. They were returning from a temple tour in Vijayawada and parts of the Krishna district, the Miryalaguda police said.

It is suspected that the car was hit by a speeding truck, causing it to roll over several times and crash. The police are yet to trace the truck. The Miryalaguda police have opened a probe.