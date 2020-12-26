Five daily wagers killed in road accident

Five people including three women were killed, while a few others suffered severe injuries after a speeding lorry ran over a stationary auto trolley near Izra Chittempally of Mominpet mandal in Vikarabad district in the wee hours of Saturday.
While four people died on the spot, another succumbed on the way to the hospital.
Over-speeding by the lorry driver is believed to be the reason behind the accident. According to Vikarabad police, the victims, all daily wagers, were on their way to Shankarpally for picking cotton in an auto-rickshaw.
"While some had already boarded the auto, a few were waiting near the vehicle for others to join them. In the meantime, the lorry driver who was speeding the vehicle in the same direction failed to notice the auto and ran it over," police said.
The victims were residents of Izra Chittempally. The bodies are being shifted to Government hospital in Tandur.
