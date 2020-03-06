Telangana

First COVID-19 suspect from Warangal referred to Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital

Studying in Italy, the 24-year-old returned a week ago; another suspect from Jangaon district who came from Dubai is under watch

WARANGAL URBAN DT. The first suspected Coronavirus case was referred to Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, by the authorities of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) here on Thursday.

MGMH Superintendent Dr. B Srinivas Rao said they had referred a patient - who came to MGMH on Thursday with symptoms of Coronavirus - to Gandhi hospital, Hyderabad, for further investigation and treatment.

An Italian connection

According to sources, the suspect, aged around 24 years, is a native of Girmajipet locality here and was studying in Italy. He came home about a week ago.

Meanwhile, another case of suspected COVID-19 was reported in Jangaon district. According to information reaching here, one S. Chandu, of Lingala Ghanpur mandal returned from Dubai recently and was suffering from cough and cold. Doctors suspected he could be suffering from Coronavirus and asked him to cooperate. The suspect said he was ready to cooperate with the authorities.

