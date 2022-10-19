First roadshow held from Thorrur to Maripeda: Surender Reddy

Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana award presented to former MP

AICC secretary Rohit Choudhury along with former PCC Chief V. Hanumantha Rao, presenting Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana award-2022 to former MP and Hyderabad Race Club chairman R. Surender Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

As Rahul Gandhi’s historic Bharat Jodo Yatra is all set to enter Telangana, an interesting anecdote of his father late Rajiv Gandhi embarking on a roadshow in Telangana was shared by former Lok Sabha member Ramasahayam Surender Reddy.

The octogenarian said he was fortunate to organise an impromptu roadshow of Rajiv Gandhi from Thorrur to Maripeda in Warangal district in 1991 when the late Prime Minister visited the Dornakal constituency.

Mr. Reddy, who was honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana award on Wednesday, said what was to be a public meeting turned out to be a roadshow as the late leader decided to take an open jeep to meet the people himself than they coming to meet him. There were apprehensions of its success given the paucity of time for a public meeting.

“But the charm of the late leader was such that people swelled in no time enroute and it was a huge success giving a new experience to the late PM and myself,” Mr. Reddy said while recalling his experiences with the youngest Prime Minister the country ever had.

The Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Award is given to prominent people on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Day observed at Charminar every year. This was the day when the late PM took out a rally from Charminar against the communal riots and seeking harmony between all sections of Indians. It is quite historic that Mr. Rahul Gandhi has embarked on a similar roadshow.

Recalling the simplicity of Rajiv Gandhi, Mr. Reddy said he was called to New Delhi after the show and was asked to express his opinion about the political situation in the state. “When I shared my views frankly Rajiv Gandhi wondered why the others were shying away from sharing the truth. Its unfortunate that the country was not lucky enough to use his services fully.”

Referring to Prof. Jayashankar, the former MP recalled how they had put pressure on then Chief Minister, N. Janardhan Reddy to appoint him Vice Chancellor of Kakatiya University. “Myself and Saraiah asked Janardhan Reddy to appoint Prof. Jayashankar, but the latter refused citing him as a naxalite. I told the CM that I was a bigger naxalite than the Professor. Janardhan Reddy got convinced later. I am sharing this to dispel claims of some that they have promoted Prof. Jayashankar.

Former PCC president, V. Hanumantha Rao, who started the award in 1990, said the programme is being organised for the past 32 years to celebrate the historic yatra of Rajiv Gandhi at the height of communal tensions.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Rohit Choudhury, Congress leader Ramreddy Damodar Reddy, Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, Commemoration Committee Chairman G. Niranjan and others were present.