First postal pension adalat on Jan.19

The first postal pension adalat for 2022 of Telangana circle will be held at 11 a.m. on January 19 through a video conference.

Grievances relating to pensions, gratuity and allied matters of postal and family pensioners can be submitted either by post addressed to ‘The Director of Accounts (Postal), Dak Sadan, Abids, Hyderabad-500001 so as to reach on or before December 27, or emailed to daphyderabad@indiapost.gov.in, and sraopendaphyd@gmail.com.

One can also attend the conference following the link https://meet.google.com/vidssra-yet, said a press release.