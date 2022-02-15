First-of-its-kind patent for flywheel-based tech granted to Telangana couple

The first such in the world, claims patentee

For the first time in the country, probably in the world, a patent has been issued to flywheel-based power generation, the first-of-its-kind fuel-less power generation technology.

The Kinetics Associated Mass Mechanical Applications (KAMMA) — heat, work and internal energy transfers from one object to another — are applied to KAMMA gear flywheel power generation method. The patent office said the date of filing of the patent (patent application number 201941039749 and patent number 382243) was October 1, 2019, and it was granted on November 22, 2021.

The patent was issued to Chaganti Srinivas Bhasker and Chaganti Bala, a couple who had worked on the subject for the past three decades. “It is hereby certified that a patent has been granted to the patentee for an invention entitled ‘Kamma Gear Flywheel Power Generation and Multiplication and Storage’ as disclosed in the above mentioned application for the term of 20 years from the 1 st day of October 2019 in accordance with the Patents Act 1970,” reads the certificate.

Mr. Bhaskar explained that in the pulse=based power generation, the method being followed is acceleration and deceleration. Once the motor is switched on for one minute and switched off, the thrust force developed by 670KW motor would rotate 18 flywheels (in series), total 400 tonne in weight, each flywheel six metres in diameter, at 1,000 rotations per minute (rpm).

Explaining the technical details, he said as the motor switches off after one minute, 18 flywheels would be in deceleration method. The energy stored inside the 18 flywheels is 7.359 MW in the twisting rotation motion. Of this stored energy, one MW will be harvested from the deceleration. Generators will be designed at 1500 voltage up and 440 voltage down at 1,000 rpm. As soon as deceleration starts, the voltage would drop and amps increase.

“Here, we harvest the 700 rpm stored energy from 18 flywheels. This is an acceleration and deceleration method of power generation using pulse-based technology. The generator output is connected to the input of ‘dual stage string inverter,” Mr. Bhaskar told The Hindu.

While the motor works for only one minute, the generator gives out energy for 10 minutes, adds Mr. Bhaskar stating that the maintenance cost will be almost zero and there will be no pollution. The ‘Hybrid Perpetual Mechanical Battery’ invented the couple did not need any additional power input once it was started, as the system would use the power generated by it.