First ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Express train gets overwhelming response from passengers

March 20, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - Hyderabad

If the first ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Express towards Kashi (Varanasi), Gaya, Ayodhya and other pilgrimage places has got an overwhelming response from the passengers for its maiden journey which began on the weekend, it is only because the route has always been popular though the rail services are limited.

It may be startling to realise there is only one regular train to Varanasi. The Danapur Express (2791) from Secunderabad starts at 9.25 a.m., reaches Prayagraj at 10 a.m. the next day and Varanasi at 1.30 p.m. The final destination of Danapur (about nine km from Patna) in Bihar by 6 p.m. after a two-day journey.

It’s a daily train but the demand is such that it is booked three months in advance within the 120 days notified for purchasing tickets for the reserved coaches! “It is the only train for people of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In fact, people from A.P. come to Secunderabad to board the train,” point out senior railway officers in the know.

While the obvious attraction to go to Kasi-Varanasi has always been there because of the religious sentiments and famous temples, the recent infrastructure improvements like the Kashi corridor taken up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been elected from the area has apparently perked up the interest.

“Post-COVID-19, citizens, including the elderly, are eager to visit the pilgrim places. With the Ganga ‘pushkarams’ next month, the rush towards Varanasi is going to be more. Pilgrims don’t mind the 12-hour journey to Prayagraj (Allahabad) and the 16-hour journey to Varanasi,” they explain.

Incidentally, it is also the only train for the migrant labour from Bihar and other northern States, making it choc-a-bloc throughout the year. “Most migrant special trains which ran during the peak pandemic by South Central Railway (SCR) was through this route and they come in groups for work. We run special trains most months in a year to meet the demand,” said railway officials.

This month, 44 special trains are going towards Gorakhpur, Jalna, Raxaul, Chhapra, Patna, and Danapur for destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar while 28 specials were run in February. More special trains are on the anvil for the Ganga ‘Pushkarams’, they said.

The SCR has been receiving several representations from public representatives and the citizens seeking more train services for pilgrims and migrant labour over the years but claim to be helpless because of clogged lines en-route and destination stations unable to accept more trains from down south.

“There is saturation on the route after Balharshah up to which the third line commissioning was done. Our trains have to cross three to four railway zones. There are already numerous trains from the north and west towards Varanasi and unless the railway infrastructure is in place, there is little chance of introducing another train towards Kashi,” they added.

Meanwhile, the second pilgrim special towards Kasi-Varanasi also touching Konark, Gaya and other places is scheduled for April 18 and those who missed the first train are said to be making enquiries for the second. Officials expect it to be full.