First-aid lessons for JHPS students
The Jubilee Hills Public School (JHPS) organised a first-aid workshop for its students in which a team of doctors from Apollo Hospitals conducted the a public awareness programme on common emergencies, including administering CPR.
School vice-principal P. Kanchana Valli stressed the importance of creating awareness among students about lifesaving skills, and first aid.
Students took keen interest in the workshop where they were given hands-on demo of CPR. Doctors clarified queries on handling various common medical emergencies.
JHPS chairman Murali Mukund thanked the management of Apollo Hospitals for organising the session for the students.
