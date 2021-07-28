Fire breaks out in chemical laboratory in Jeedimetla

The fire was reported in Nascent Labs around 8 a.m., fire personnel said.

A fire broke out in a chemical laboratory in Jeedimetla area in the morning on July 28, injuring at least one person.

According to firemen, the fire was reported in Nascent Labs around 8 a.m. after which fire tenders were rushed to the spot. They said efforts were underway to douse the fire.

“Vehicles from Jeedimetla, Sanathnagar and Kukatpally fire stations are currently in the process of putting out the fire. The cause of fire will be known in some time. As far as we know, one person has been injured, and there are no deaths so far,” a Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services officer said.

Sources said there could be more people injured in the incident.

Further details are awaited.