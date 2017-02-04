Fight for equal pay for equal work: former SC judge

Expressing concern over the exploitation of contract labour force by paying low wages, retired Supreme Court Judge Gopala Gowda has called upon the trade union leaders to fight for equal pay for equal work in the country.

Delivering inaugural address at the Second International Mining Workers Conference in Godavarikhani coal belt in Peddapalli district on Friday, he said that the contract labourers and outsourcing staff do same work on par with the regular employees, but they were paid lesser wages. The women farm labourers work on par with their male counterparts in the fields, but they were denied equal wages, he observed.

‘Not pro-worker’

The Government was enacting several mining acts, but it was least concerned about the welfare, safety and health conditions of workers in the mines, he said.

The miners work in very odd conditions without proper ventilation and amid pollution, the judge observed.

They were not provided with proper housing scheme, health, and education for their children etc.

Conference reception committee chairman M. Kodandaram alleged exploitation of tribals and land oustees in the name of opening of the Open Cast projects in the region.

The Government only provides compensation after acquiring the lands for the OCPs, but do not provide employment in the mine, he complained.

Expressing concern over more OCPs coming up in the region and causing serious loss to the environment and displacement of people, he stressed on the need for fighting against the OCPs and demand to open more underground mines to provide employment and protection of nature.

Exploitation of nature

He also said that the granite industry was causing extensive loss to the environment with exploitation of natural resources at the cost of the people.

The unemployed youth should get jobs in the State to transform it into ‘Bangaru Telagnana’ (Golden Telangana), opined Mr. Kodandaram. The conduct of international conference in Godavarikhani would highlight the importance of Telangana State throughout the world. International Coordination Group and conference chairperson P.K. Murthy, coordinator Pradeep, ICG main coordinator Andreas (Germany), ICG members from Peru, Colombia, Germany, Congo, Peru, Bangladesh, Nepal, Philippines, Russia, Poland, Tunisia and other countries spoke on the occasion.

International mining workers conference begins in Godavarikhani coal belt