Fight against ‘corporate-fascist’ forces will be a real tribute to  Sundarayya, says CPI(M) leader

The real tribute to Puchalapalli Sundarayya, the doyen of the Marxist movement, would be to wage a relentless fight against the corporate-fascist forces ‘represented’ by the BJP and strive to defend the rights of the poor and working class, said CPI(M) district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao.

He was speaking at the 39th death anniversary of Puchalapalli Sundarayya, one of the founding members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), popularly known as “People’s Man”, held at Sundarayya Bhavan in Khammam on Sunday.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre unleashed ‘pro-corporate’ and ‘anti-labour’ policies in the past 10 years undermining the interests of the farmers, labourers and other toiling masses, he charged, alleging that the party was bent on changing the Constitution.

“BJP’s divisive politics and privatisation policies poses grave threat to democracy and the secular fabric of the country besides the reservation benefits enshrined in the Constitution,” he alleged.

The true tribute to Sundarayya would be to build mass movements against the divisive and fascist forces and champion the cause of the downtrodden and marginalised sections of society, he said.

CPI(M) State committee members P. Venkateshwara Rao and M. Bharathi were present.