FGG plea on tabling of SFC, VC reports in Assembly

Requests Governor to make CS place the reports during forthcoming session of the Legislature

Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has requested Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, to direct Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take steps to place all the pending reports of the State Finance Commission (SFC) and Vigilance Commission (VC) in the Assembly as the next session is to commence on September 24.

In a communication to the Governor, a copy of which was released to the media, FGG secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy said there was no transparency and accountability in the functioning of the administration as no action is being taken on the vigilance reports through there is rampant corruption with common man forced to pay hefty bribes.

Since the formation of the Telangana State, not a single VC or SFC report has been placed on the floor of the House in the last seven years. “We have requested the government a number of times to place the reports in the Assembly so that these issues are discussed and people know the issues,” he said.

Due to lack of grants from the government to the local bodies most of them especially big ones like the GHMC and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) are starved of funds and unable to pay the salaries to staff on time leave alone take up development works.

The SFC could have solved this issue but its recommendations where it could have apportioned certain percentage of tax revenues as a right to the local bodies, have not been taken up, he added.

