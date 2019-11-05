Few RTC employees resume duty in Karimnagar, spark protests

Resumption of duty by a handful of RTC employees in various parts of integrated Karimnagar district sparked protests from their ilk, who termed them ‘traitors’ for deserting the agitation.

By Tuesday evening, seven employees had resumed work and RTC Karimnagar regional manager Jeevan Prasad said more were expected to rejoin duty by midnight. In all, 11 employees had turned up for work, responding to the deadline set by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

RTC JAC leaders staged protests against the employees for joining duty. In Karimnagar town, the employees staged protests by throwing chappals at the poster of a ‘traitor’. In Godavarikhani, too, similar protests were organised against the employees joining duties.

Meanwhile, RTC authorities have opened special counters in front of all depots and offices for allowing the employees to report to duty before midnight. Police have also made security arrangements at the depots by deploying additional forces to avoid any untoward incident. They have also appealed to the RTC employees to report to work by submitting application forms to the nearest police stations.