Fever survey under way as positivity rate remains high

As several villages, mainly in border mandals, continue to report sporadic cases of COVID-19, the district health authorities on Monday pressed into action special teams of field health functionaries to conduct another round of household fever survey to rein in the spread of coronavirus infection and also check seasonal diseases in the district.

The move comes amid reports that the second wave of the pandemic still persists in several mandals of Khammam district, sharing a long border with Andhra Pradesh.

Reports suggest that Khammam was one among the 73 districts in the country that continued to witness a surge in coronavirus cases despite a gradual downward trend in new COVID-19 cases in most parts of the country. These 73 districts reportedly recorded more than 10% positivity rate over a week ago.

However, district health authorities did not respond to calls for comment in this regard.

Sources said as many as 27 COVID cases were reported from Aregudem village in Nelakondapally mandal last week. Rajeswarapuram, Shankaragiri Thanda in the same mandal recorded quite a few infections in the past week. The border mandal reported more than 4% positivity rate last week, sources added.

Unconfirmed reports said that the district on an average recorded a little over 300 COVID cases daily from July 5 to 10.

Sources said that a combination of factors, including casual approach towards the safety precautions, increased movement of vehicles across the inter-State borders consequent to lifting of the lockdown, and alleged operation of belt shops in several border villages, contributed to a spike in cases in border mandals.

The health authorities have decided to undertake another round of household fever survey in the district at a review meeting chaired by Principal Secretary, Health Medical and Family Welfare Department, Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, in the town on Sunday night.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao, OSD in the Chief Minister’s Office Gangadhar and Collector R.V. Karnan attended the meeting.

Mr Rizvi issued a set of instructions to scale up COVID-19 testing, treatment, tracing, surveillance and vaccination to effectively curb the spread of the infection. He wanted the district health authorities to ensure about 300 COVID-19 tests per day in each PHC.