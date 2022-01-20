Telangana

Fever survey starts in Siddipet

In view of the directions of the State government to perform door-to-door fever survey, the administration of Siddipet district started the drive on Thursday.

Soon after the video conference by Health Minister Harish Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao on Thursday, the officials of the district have commenced the fever survey at Dammakkapally in Kondapaka mandal by Additional Collector Muzammil Khan.

Collector M Hanumantha Rao directed the officials to complete the process within three days. The officials were directed to take up the programme in evenings also as majority of people will be available at home at that time.


