Festive spirit prevails in Karimnagar too

A festive spirit is prevailing in various parts of integrated Karimnagar district with mini jataras being held on a par with Medaram Jatara in neighbouring Mulugu district.

With the biennial jatara entering the second day on Thursday, the roads in the town wore a deserted look with people from all sections of society going on a pilgrimage to the mini Medaram jataras in the district and the main jatara in Mulugu district. The vegetable markets, labour addas wore a deserted look.

Following the thin attendance of students, various private educational institutions have declared holiday on Friday (the most important day of the jatara where tribal deities would be sitting on the altars for the pujas). The government schools have declared optional holiday to enable to the students to attend the jatara.

At the jatara venues, the pilgrims are visiting in hordes to offer prayers to the tribal deities. The jaggery and coconut sellers are doing brisk business. The devotees were seen sacrificing cocks and sheep at the altars to appease the tribal goddesses. Some of the devotees were seen participating in ‘Edurukollu’ (flying of cocks in the air) as a ritual.

On the other hand in Peddapalli district, Collector Sikta Patnaik visited a mini-jatara site in Neerukulla village of Sultanabad mandal on Thursday and inspected the arrangements for the devotees. She informed the sanitation and medical staff to be alert by providing round-the-clock services to the devotees. She also directed the police to take all measures to avoid traffic congestion by regulating the movement of pilgrims and vehicles. Peddapalli MLA D Manohar Reddy and MLC T Bhanu Prasad Rao also visited jatara sites in Hanumantupeta and Garrepalli villages respectively and offered prayers. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao visited the Rekurthi jatara site along with family members and offered prayers. The authorities at all the mini-jatara sites are expecting huge arrival of devotees on Friday, the auspicious day for the devotees to offer prayers to the tribal deities.