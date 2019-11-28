Fearing Centre’s crackdown, CM changed his mind: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Laxman claimed that the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, decided to allow the RTC employees to rejoin duty unconditionally only after he got a hint that the Centre would act on the issue.

Mr. Laxman, in a statement issued here on Thursday, said the State unit had repeatedly brought to the notice of the Union Government the “adamant attitude” of the Telangana government in not inviting the employees’ unions for talks despite the High Court suggestion.

‘Deliberate delay’

Squarely blaming the government for the deaths of over two dozen RTC employees, Mr. Laxman said the Centre had taken a serious view of the ‘deliberate’ delay on part of the State government in ending the strike. “We represented to the Governor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and petitioned the Prime Minister’s office too. We also briefed the BJP working president J.P. Nadda on the issue. When the Centre was about to intervene, the Chief Minister sensed trouble and decided to ask the employees to resume work,” he said.

Mr. Laxman also lashed out at the Chief Minister for his disparaging remarks against all the Opposition parties, particularly the BJP.