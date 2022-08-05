Fathullaguda lake being gobbled up

Attempts to compromise FTL seen

Attempts to encroach the Fathullaguda lake have gained pace thanks to the burgeoning metropolis with its amoeba-like spread in all directions.

Though existing before the full tank level (FTL) was marked for the lake by the HMDA authorities in 2014, the encroachments had been limited in their extent till recently.

Brazen attempts to compromise the FTL could be seen now, just a few metres away from the location where GHMC’s drain works are in progress.

A whole plot was marked in the FTL area of the lake by planting stone pillars, after filling it with rubble. According to local residents, several truck loads of construction material was brought and dumped in the lake under the very nose of the officials.

Further, the wire fencing erected by HMDA, marking the FTL of the lake, was broken at least near three locations.

“First, the persons carrying out the drain works broke the fencing to free some land where they can park their material and vehicles. Sensing an opportunity immediately, others who bought plots adjacent to the fencing cut through it in order to conveniently blame the contractor if caught,” shared a colony resident near the lake.

Despite the fact that the area is frequented by civic authorities owing to the ongoing works, no effort has been made either to clear the rubble or restore the fence.