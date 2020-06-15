Farmers stage rasta roko for soyabean seeds

Farmers in Indervelli mandal headquarters staged a rasta roko on the busy Utnoor road on Monday demanding distribution of subsidised soyabean seeds. Traffic flow was disrupted for about 30 minutes and farmers relented only after agriculture officials assured the of issuing the seeds on Tuesday. Farmers have been staging protests since the last two days demanding distribution of seeds. Official sources say the required quantity of seeds will arrive in a few days’ time as there was some delay on the part of seeds suppliers.