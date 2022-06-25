Farmers stage dharna before mandal office
Demand redistribution of lands occupied by Jamuna hatcheries
In a move that would embarrass the opposition BJP MLA and former minister Eatala Rajender, some farmers held dharna before the mandal office of Veldurthy in Medak district on Friday demanding to redistribute the lands once owned by them but later occupied by Jamuna hatcheries owned by E. Jamuna and her family members. They raised slogans.
Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy and MLA Madan Reddy who are inside the meeting hall came out and assured the farmers the lands will be handed back to them as per the act and farmers need not worry about their lands. With this the farmers withdrew thier agitation.
