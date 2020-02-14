Farm labourers union decries LPG price hike in Karimnagar

The Telangana Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham district unit has demanded the Union government withdraw the steep hike in LPG prices immediately. As a mark of protest its members set fire to an effigy symbolising the government at Kaman Cross Roads in Karimnagar town on Friday.

Flaying the BJP government for burdening the common man hiking the LPG cylinder prices by ₹ 145 per cylinder, the protestors said people were already suffering a lot due to steep hike in prices of essential commodities.

Demand immediate roll back

Sangham president Vadla Raju, secretary K. Satyam and others participated in the agitation. They demanded the government to roll back the LPG prices immediately. They said people in the Telangana State were a worried lot with RTC bus fare hike. To exacerbate, the State government is mulling an increase electricity charges and house taxes as well.

The District Congress Committee leaders also flayed the Union government for increasing the LPG prices. In a statement here today, DCC leaders Bobbili Victor, V. Prasad Rao and Bommela Vinay Kumar alleged the BJP government had deceived the people by increasing the prices of LPG and other essential commodities. They threatened to launch agitational programmes demanding the withdrawal of the hike.