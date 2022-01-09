Farmer hacked to death in public view

A 30-year-old farmer was hacked to death by three assailants at Dharur village in Jagtial urban mandal on Sunday.

The victim, E. Rajesh of Dharur, was was heading to his fields on a motorcycle when the trio waylaid and attacked him with swords, killing him on the spot in public view.

Police suspect old rivalry over a land dispute to be the reason for the murder. Sources said Rajesh had previous enmity with one of the assailants and was allegedly involved in a murder case over a land row in the past.