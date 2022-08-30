Farmer attempts to take his life

His land was reportedly taken for double bedroom houses

Jakka Mallesham, a farmer of Borpatla village in Hathnoora mandal , who attempted to end his life at the Collectororate, in Sangareddy. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

It was on Monday at the Sangareddy Collectorate. Grievances Day was being held as usual.

All of a sudden one Jakka Mallesh, a farmer, poured kerosene on himself and tried to immolate himself. However, alert officials and others stopped him and took away the match box.

Mallesham is a native of Borpatla village in Hatnoora mandal of Sangareddy district. He claims that his father was assigned one acre of land in the past by the government and later it was transferred to him in 2018. Even in the official records the changes were made accordingly and Dharani was also reflecting his name.

He has been migrating to some other villages for a livelihood and visiting the village occasionally while family has been staying in the village.

Recently, some officials marked out about two acres for construction of about 35 double bedroom houses. The claim by Mr. Mallesham was that his land was also marked for double bedroom houses.

However, as the boundaries of the land were not clearly marked for the past several years, Mr. Mallesham appealed to the officials to show his land with clear boundaries. The application was still pending and not disposed of so far. “My land is being used for construction of double bedroom houses without my consent or knowledge. That is the only land I am having and not ready to hand over to the government for double bedroom houses,” Mr Mallesham told the officials after the incident at Collectorate.

The mandal revenue officer of Hatnoora was not available for comment.