Family of four ends lives over financial distress 

A family of four, including two girls aged six and nine, committed suicide in Adibatla police limits late on Monday.

The incident, police said, took place around 11.30 p.m., and locals alerted them about a family drowning in the Kurmalguda lake there.

It was reported that the family parked their motorcycle nearby and jumped into the lake.

On Tuesday, the local police retrieved the bodies, and identified the victims as Khuddus Pasha, a welder, his wife Fathima and daughters Mehak and Firdouse.

Police said the family resided at Santosh Nagar and they were near Nadergul to visit the maternal family at Shaheenagar.

Preliminarily, police suspect the family took the extreme step because of poor livelihood and financial distress.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040 – 6620 2000)