Eye on private practice by govt. doctors during duty hours

The State Health department has started to keep a close eye on doctors of government hospitals who are practising at private hospitals or clinics during their duty hours. It was learnt that a few doctors have even been cautioned against it.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao, who held a review meeting on Sunday, reiterated that doctors should be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and that they should not be indulging in private practice during those hours.

Other topics discussed at the meeting included establishing palliative care centres, replacing old hearse vehicles and expediting mortuary construction works.