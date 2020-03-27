Excise police uncover illicit sale of liquor

While all liquor outlets continue to remain closed as part of the lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), some liquor peddlers are making a fast buck by allegedly selling liquor illegally through ‘belt shops’ to alcohol addicts in various parts of the district.

In the wake of the closure of the retail liquor shops, the belt shop operators are allegedly resorting to clandestine sale of liquor in some parts of the district by taking advantage of the prevailing situation.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials of the Department of Prohibition and Excise conducted a raid near the railway station in Chintakani mandal headquarters and seized 40 beer bottles and 20 (180 ml) liquor bottles from two persons on Friday.

The excise sleuths have registered a case against Jwala Srinivasa Rao and Jalaganaboina Nageswara Rao of Chintakani mandal, sources said.

The raid was conducted under the aegis of the Prohibition and Excise Inspector, Khammam, K Raju.