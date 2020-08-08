Ex-Mp Nandi Yellaiah passes away

Veteran Congress leader Nandi Yellaiah, who was elected to Lok Sabha six times and Rajya Sabha twice, died while under treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences here on Saturday. He was 78.
He was admitted with illness at NIMS where he tested positive for coronavirus. After 10 days of treatment, he died on Saturday afternoon.
Yellaiah was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Siddipet in 1979 and repeated the feat from the same constituency in 1980, 1989, 1991 and 1996. He lost elections to Telugu Desam candidates in 1984 and 1998. After two stints in the Rajya Sabha from 2002 to 2014, he was re-elected to the Lok Sabha but this time from Nagarkurnool constituency (SC) in 2014. He continued in the post till general elections last year.
Yellaiah began his political career as a corporator of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in 1964. He was a close associate of former Chief Minister Marri Channa Reddy.
