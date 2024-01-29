GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-MLA Challa Vamsi Chand to launch yatra for revival of Palamuru on January 31

The 25-day yatra will spend three days in each of seven constituencies of Mahabubnagar parliamentary constituency

January 29, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
AICC secretary and former MLA Ch. Vamshi Chand Reddy along with Mahabubnagar district MLAs Srihari, Parnika Reddy and Yennam Srinivas Reddy addressing a media conference in Hyderabad on Monday.

AICC secretary and former MLA Ch. Vamshi Chand Reddy along with Mahabubnagar district MLAs Srihari, Parnika Reddy and Yennam Srinivas Reddy addressing a media conference in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

With the aim of leading Mahabubnagar, also known as Palamuru, district on the path of progress with the help of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, former MLA from Kalwakurthy and special invitee of CWC Challa Vamsi Chand Reddy will launch  Palamuru Nyay yatra on January 31.

The yatra will commence in the presence of Mahbubnagar District Congress Incharge and Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha from Ksheera Lingeswara Swamy Math at Krishna village of Maktal constituency.  It will pass through seven Assembly constituencies under Mahbubnagar Parliamentary constituency. This padayatra will last for about 25 days with three days in each constituency, according to a statement from Vamsi Chand’s office.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will be the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony. The yatra is aimed making the combined Mahabubnagar district, which has been neglected in all sectors like irrigation, education, medical and others, and employment, an ideal district.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.