A post graduate student (junior doctor) at Gandhi Hospital who attended COVID-19 patients was detected as an equivocal case of coronavirus, which means he neither tested positive nor negative for the virus.

However, the hospital authorities are taking precautions considering him to be a positive case. Tests were conducted on around 11 junior doctors who worked with him and all of them tested negative.

This is the first such case of a healthcare professional from Gandhi Hospital — the largest COVID-19 isolation centre in the State. Though hundreds of doctors, nurses, have been attending COVID-19 patients at the hospital from past two and half months, none of them tested positive till date.

Sources said that the junior doctor is asymptomatic and does not have any health complications.

“He is isolated at the hospital as he did not wanted to be isolated at home. Though he used to stay in the hostel, located in the campus, his roommate was not living there. None of his colleagues tested positive,” sources said.