Telangana

Equivocal case of coronavirus

Junior doctor tests neither positive nor negative

A post graduate student (junior doctor) at Gandhi Hospital who attended COVID-19 patients was detected as an equivocal case of coronavirus, which means he neither tested positive nor negative for the virus.

However, the hospital authorities are taking precautions considering him to be a positive case. Tests were conducted on around 11 junior doctors who worked with him and all of them tested negative.

This is the first such case of a healthcare professional from Gandhi Hospital — the largest COVID-19 isolation centre in the State. Though hundreds of doctors, nurses, have been attending COVID-19 patients at the hospital from past two and half months, none of them tested positive till date.

Sources said that the junior doctor is asymptomatic and does not have any health complications.

“He is isolated at the hospital as he did not wanted to be isolated at home. Though he used to stay in the hostel, located in the campus, his roommate was not living there. None of his colleagues tested positive,” sources said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 11:34:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/equivocal-case-of-coronavirus/article31609369.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY