‘Ensure such incidents do not recur’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded that the government constitute a mechanism for expeditious distribution of pattadar passbooks to all eligible landowners.

CPI (M) polit bureau member B.V. Raghavulu said the government had assured distribution of passbooks to over 57 lakh farmers, but more than nine lakh farmers were yet to get these documents resulting in incidents like brutal killing of Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy. Setting up of a mechanism to redress the grievances of the genuine landowners would go a long way in preventing incidents like brutal killing of the Abdullahpurmet Tahsildar.

Mr. Raghavulu expressed concern over the death of Ms. Reddy and demanded that the government take steps to ensure that such incidents did not recur. The government should thoroughly inquire into the reasons that led to the killing of the officer and take stern action against all those found guilty of the crime.

He alleged that the government was delaying distribution of passbooks to more than nine lakh landowners on one pretext or the other. This exposed the shortcomings in the revenue administration across the State. The government’s inaction into the land related affairs had resulted in various land related problems. “The persistence of the problems exposes the government’s failure in addressing them,” he said.