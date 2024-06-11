GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ensure crop loan waiver by August 15 at any cost, CM Revanth tells officials

CM highlights importance of identifying eligible farmers without further delay and ensuring accuracy of the data during review meeting with officials of agriculture and cooperative depts 

Published - June 11, 2024 12:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, Agriculture Minister T.Nageswara Rao, Adviser to CM Vem Narender Reddy at the meeting.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, Agriculture Minister T.Nageswara Rao, Adviser to CM Vem Narender Reddy at the meeting. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

 

Emphasising the urgency of ensuring crop loan waiver ‘at any cost’ by August 15, a poll promise made by the Congress before the Assembly elections, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials concerned to meticulously compile data on farmers with crop loans up to ₹2 lakh by acquiring complete and accurate information from both full-fledged banks and Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).  

During a review meeting with officials of the agriculture and cooperative departments on Monday pertaining to the progress of the plans to waive crop loan, Mr. Reddy highlighted the importance of identifying all eligible farmers without further delay and ensuring the accuracy of the deadline. 

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for a detailed plan, which should include a precise cost estimate and comprehensive details required to waive loans up to ₹2 lakh per farmer. The officials were advised to take all necessary precautions to prevent any issues that may hinder the timely execution of the waiver. 

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Adviser to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, and other officials from the departments concerned were present at the meeting. 

