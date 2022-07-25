Engineering student slips and falls to death

A third-year Engineering student of a private college died reportedly after falling from the second floor of her hostel accommodation in Vanasthalipuram police limits on Saturday. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Ramya hailing from Wanaparthy. According to police, Ramya was staying at a hostel at B.N. Reddy Nagar on Sagar Ring Road. On Saturday, around 7 p.m., when Ramya along with her friends was chatting on the second floor, allegedly she lost control while sitting on a railing which was erected as parapet and fell down. She suffered severe head injuries in the accident and was rushed to the nearest hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.



