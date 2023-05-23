Engineering classes in Telangana to start in August

May 23, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Engineering classes this year will begin in August, a month earlier than last year, with the officials expediting the work related to it including announcing the results of the Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) and also renewing affiliation to the colleges under the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H).

The results of the EAMCET exam held from May 10 to 14 will be declared on May 25 and the officials have already completed the decoding of the answer sheets. All it takes to run the machine and scan the answer sheets is just a day for the JNTU Hyderabad, which conducted the test this year as well.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and the Department of Technical Education which oversees the admission process are ready with the roadmap, and the notification for admissions is likely to be issued in the first week of June. The web-based online admissions will be done in three phases and the first phase will be completed by the end of June.

The TSCHE Chairman, R. Limbadri is of the view that engineering classes should start in August this year to streamline the academic year that has gone out of gear due to the pandemic related issues over the last three years. The admission schedule ran into September and October in the last three years but this year classes will begin on August.

Another major hurdle delaying the engineering admissions here is the clash of IIT and NIT admissions that are done by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) in the third week of July. The majority of students also try their luck in IITs and NITs before choosing the State engineering colleges, and most of them leave the State colleges once they get seats in the third or fourth phase of JoSAA. This would invariably leave seats open forcing the officials here to conduct another round of admissions.

This time, the TSCHE is clear that vacancies arising out of IIT and NIT admissions would be filled through a separate phase for such seats or fill them through the spot admission process to save time. This year 2,05,295 candidates registered for engineering exam and of these 95% attended the exam.