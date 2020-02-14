Endowments special drive to verify temple lands

The Endowments Department has decided to conduct a special drive for verification of all endowment lands and clearing off of all the encroachments from February 17 to March 31.
The Department would take protection measures like fencing the endowments lands during the special drive. It had warned the encroachers of endowments lands to hand them over to the concerned temples as encroachment of temple lands was unlawful. Those who continue to occupy the lands without vacating them would face criminal action, according to a press release.
