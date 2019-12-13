Empowering ryots is my priority: Palla

Mobilising and empowering the farming community in the State would be his top priority as Chairman of Telangana Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi (TRRSS) — State Farmers’ Coordination Committee — Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said here on Friday after assuming office.

Several ministers, legislators and a large number of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders complimented Mr. Reddy on the occasion. Speaking after assuming office as the Chairman of TRRSS Mr. Reddy said making agriculture a profitable activity by empowering the farming community was the vision of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the State government had taken up several programmes in the direction already.

Stating that over 60% of Telangana’s population was still depending on agriculture as their livelihood activity, Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy said construction of irrigation projects, introduction of 24×7 free power supply to agriculture, schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima and planning crop colonies were conceived by the Chief Minister towards making agriculture a remunerative vocation. World’s largest lift irrigation project Kaleshwaram was completed in a record three years time and farmers in some areas were already getting water from the project.

Investment support scheme Rythu Bandhu and group life insurance scheme Rythu Bima were unique not only in the country but outside too and the farming community in other States in the country were demanding implementation of similar schemes. Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy is the second Chairman of TRRSS, which came into being in February 2018. Gutha Sukhender Reddy was its first Chairman holding the position from March 2018 to August 2019.

Mr. Sukhender Reddy quit the TRRSS post to contest the election to Legislative Council and he later became the Chairman of the Legislative Council.

Mr. Sukhender Reddy, ministers S. Niranjan Reddy, G. Jagadish Reddy, E. Dayakar Rao, Md. Mahamood Ali, A. Indrakaran Reddy, Satyavati Rathod, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy greeted Mr. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on the occasion.