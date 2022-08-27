Emphasis on eye donation

LVPEI holds national eye donation fortnight

Specialists from the LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) laid emphasis on the importance of eye donation on Saturday.

The national eye donation fortnight is being observed from August 27 to September 8 to spread awareness about donation and motivate people to pledge their eyes after death.

The current cornea collection in India is able to cater to only one-fourth of patients requiring corneal transplant surgeries. “Corneal disease is a major cause of blindness in India. Of the 10 million blind people in India, over 2 million are affected by corneal blindness – 60% of them are below the age of 12. This could be due to corneal disease, injury or infection where the cornea becomes opaque. A person with an opaque cornea cannot see which is known as corneal blindness,” as per a press release.

Corneal transplantation is the only known cure for corneal blindness. It is a surgical procedure where the damaged cornea is replaced by a healthy one taken from a donor. Lack of awareness, myths and fears associated with eye donation are responsible for people not donating their eyes.

To ensure unavailability of quality corneal tissue does not stand as a barrier in tackling corneal blindness, LVPEI organises a series of activities during the national eye donation fortnight to raise awareness. Educational programmes for eyecare personnel on various aspects of eye banking are also being planned.

Medical director of Ramayamma International Eye Bank, LVPEI, Sunita Chaurasia has urged people to come forward and take a pledge to donate eyes.

“A person pledging his or her eyes should inform the family members and request them to execute the same after their death. By donating eyes, we can gift sight to someone not able to see, and keep the memory of the deceased person alive,” said Dr. Sunita.