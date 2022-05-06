Emotional scenes as Rahul meets families of deceased ryots in Warangal

Emotional scenes were witnessed minutes before the meeting when several widows of farmers, who had committed suicide due to debt burden in various parts of the State in the last couple of months, broke down before Rahul Gandhi while narrating their tales of woes.

Mr. Gandhi gave a patient hearing to them and tried to instil confidence in them by assuring them to implement concrete measures to bail them out of their trouble.

He struck a chord with the party cadre at the meeting by driving home the point that the Congress is bound to trounce the ruling TRS in the next Assembly elections to realise the aspirations of the people of Telangana, which he alleged was shattered by the eight-year rule of the TRS dispensation.

“The Congress will never spare the corruption-ridden TRS leaders at the helm in the State and let us make untiring efforts to make the TRS bite the dust to realise the objective for which Telangana State was given by Congress president Sonia Gandhi against all odds in 2014,” Mr. Gandhi said amid applause from the audience at the meeting.

He tried to drive home the point that the Congress will have a straight fight with the TRS in the next hustings saying that the BJP was trying to rule Telangana through a remote using the TRS after realising its weak position in the State.

Mulugu MLA Seethakka presided over the meeting which was attended by a galaxy of senior Congress leaders.

After some hard-hitting speeches by the senior Congress leaders taking the TRS to task, former Indian skipper Azharuddin proposed a vote of thanks with his concluding remarks saying, “Is baar unko (TRS) hat-trick karne nahi denge, Soniamma sarkar ko layenge.”