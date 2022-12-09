Election Commission helped KCR escape from de-recognition of TRS for corruption: Revanth

December 09, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy sees a nexus between the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao given the hurry in which the former cleared the application for changing the name of TRS to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

Mr. Reddy said he had tried for an appointment with the ECI for five days to stop the change of name till the Delhi High Court took a decision on the ‘Bangaru Coolie’ case filed against the TRS in 2018. “Chief Election Commissioner did not give an appointment even after five days to raise objections,” he said while addressing a press conference here.

“After ECI denied the appointment I registered an online complaint with the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the Election Commission. Based on the Delhi High Court’s order registration of the TRS registration should be cancelled. While the case is still pending, the change of name of TRS to BRS amounts to a violation of the court order,” he argued.

He said the case pertains to the collection of money by MLAs, MPs and TRS people’s representatives in the name of ‘Bangaru Coolie’ in 2017. “The party did not give details of these collections running into crores forcing me to file a case on corruption charges and de-registration of the TRS and also a complaint with the Central Board of Direct Taxes”, he said.

Stating that BRS was another off-shoot of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he questioned why didn’t the Union Government wings like ED, IT and CBI launch an investigation into the corruption of KCR and also in the Bangaru Coolie case. The IT department that raids industrialists has not touched KCR or his family. Earlier in the UPA government, the CBI interrogated the Union Minister, Kanimozhi while the same CBI is now requesting Kavitha for an appointment in the Delhi liquor case. This is proof that BJP and TRS are cooperating with each other.

Mr. Reddy said after AAP and AIMIM it was the turn of BRS to be used by the BJP to cut into Congress votes. While AAP and AIMIM are busy in North India the BRS will play a similar role in South India to favour the BJP, he alleged. “Why did not KCR campaign in Gujarat against Modi?” he asked.

Reacting to YSRCP General Secretary, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s claim on united Andhra Pradesh, he said the statement had the complete support of KCR. Replying to a question, he said BJP retained Gujarat and lost everywhere including Himachal Pradesh and Delhi where the entire Union Government functions showcasing its claims as a powerhouse are hollow. But the media that is now totally controlled by the BJP is ignoring all these and projecting BJP as winner of all.