Elderly woman chased by monkeys, dies

In a shocking incident, an elderly woman fell down and died after she was attacked by monkeys at Pandilla village in Husnabad mandal on Monday.

According to ACP Mahender, the woman V. Bhadravva (70) came to the local market on some work and was attacked by more than ten monkeys. She was scared and ran, and in the process fell down and sustained injuries. She died on the way to hospital. Village sarpanch K. Ramesh said that in the past also monkeys attacked people and the authorities should do something about the menace.

Feb 26, 2019

