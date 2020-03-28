Telangana

EFLU postpones entrance exams

In line with guidelines of Central government

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has postponed the entrance examinations for its undergraduate courses scheduled from April 12. The new date for entrance tests will be announced on the University website www.efluniversity.ac.in later. The decision has been taken in compliance with the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, a press release said.

