EFLU lodges police complaint against 11 students

October 21, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

High drama continued on English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus on Thursday night as students gathered in large numbers demanding action against the men involved in the alleged sexual assault of a student.

Vice-Chancellor E. Suresh Kumar, who was inside the building guarded by the security staff, was escorted out with police help in the midnight.

The university officials filed a complaint against 11 students in Osmania University police station for unlawfully gathering outside proctor T. Samson’s residence inside EFLU campus.

Meanwhile, the protest, which started around 4 p.m. on Thursday, went on till 1.30 a.m. on Friday.

Agitated students demanded the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor and proctor.

“We were appalled by the callous reaction from the healthcare staff and the management towards this issue. We need action to be taken against such authorities,” said the students.

The student was allegedly assaulted by two men, who are yet to be unidentified, around 10 p.m. of October 18. She was ambushed by the men by the old dispensary building near Gate Number 3 of the campus. After finding her lying unconscious, two students took her to the University Health Centre for medical assistance as she had bruises and injuries on her neck and head. Students said that the staffers treated this matter with insensitivity and also discouraged attempts from the students’ end to make the matter public.

“The woman was first questioned as to why she went to that part of the campus and was further suggested to keep the matter to herself,” added the students.

Police investigation

Meanwhile, OU inspector P. Anjaneyulu said that no arrests have been made following the complaint from the proctor.

“We will be identifying the students in the video footage of the gathering,” he said.

Speaking about the investigation into the alleged sexual assault, he said: “There are about 300 cameras inside the campus and we have gathered footage from 35 cameras surrounding the scene of offence to gather evidence against the two unidentified men. Efforts are on to identify and nab them.”

TIMELINE

October 16

8.30 p.m. - Students begin protest demanding reconstitution of the SPARSH committee and to hold democratic elections for the student body.

October 17

9.30 p.m. - Orders were shown about reconstituting SPARSH/Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

10.30 p.m. - Students pause protests.

October 18

7 p.m.: Students gathered to have discussion on ‘Palestine Perspectives on Literary Resistance’. The discussion was disallowed.

10 p.m. - The student was allegedly ambushed and sexually assaulted by two unidentified men at the campus.

Around midnight - She was taken to the in-campus medical facility for treatment, while the students informed the management about the assault.

October 19

4.20 a.m. - Students gather outside proctor’s residence at the campus.

5 a.m. - Proctor speaks to the gathered students.

5.30 a.m. - Officials from the Osmania University Police arrived to disperse the students.

6.20 a.m. - Proctor contacts the Vice-Chancellor to inform him about the incident.

4.20 p.m. - Students march to the New Administrative Block to demand a response from the Proctorial Board and the Vice-Chancellor.

From around 8 p.m. till midnight - Police cars parked near the Administration Block, and the security guards were filming students in an attempt at intimidation.

October 20

1.00 a.m. - Chaos unfold at the campus as the police started physically moving the students away from the site.

1.19 a.m. - The Vice-Chancellor and the proctor leave the campus with the aid of police.

5 p.m. - Proctor complains against 11 students for unlawfully gathering outside his residence in the campus.