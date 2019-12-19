‘Efforts in place to make Medaram jatara a huge success’

The State government has decided to take all kinds of measures to make the Sammakka Saralamma jatara absolutely comfortable for devotees, Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women’s Development Satyavathi Rathod said on Thursday.

She was speaking to the media at Medaram village here on Thursday after reviewing the ongoing arrangements for the ensuing jatara. This time Sammakka Saralamma jatara is scheduled to be held in February.

She said that seven sheds with basic amenities were being set up to accommodate at least 7,000 devotees.

“This time, we are expecting not less than one-and-a-half crore devotees. We are focusing on providing round-the-clock drinking water supply. As many as 700 taps will be made available to cater to the drinking water needs of devotees, along with 8,400 toilets,” she said. “Special care will be taken at Jampannavagu (stream) to avoid mishaps by arranging professional swimmers,” she added.

“Instead of criticising the government on petty issues, Opposition leaders should come up with suggestions to make the jatara a huge success. Even when the country is facing an economic slowdown, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has sanctioned ₹75 crore for the arrangements,” the Minister said.

“The Central government has little concern for granting national status to Medaram jatara, known as the largest tribal fair in Asia. In a bid to propagate its importance, we are inviting the President, Vice-President, some Union Ministers and Adivasi leaders,” she said.

Mulugu Collector C. Narayana Reddy said that efforts were on to complete all civil works and parking arrangements by December-end. “The works related to Jampannavagu, temporary toilets and sheds will be completed by January 15. All arrangements will be ready by January 20,” he said.