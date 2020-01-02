Education system should help build ethical values, says CM

Education system should be reformed in such a way that it will inculcate moral and ethical values and curtail criminal mindset in society, said Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao.

Academic lessons incorporating the suggestions of spiritual persons like Jeeyar Swamy and former DGPs will be included in the syllabus and taught in the class-rooms from the next academic year itself as a part of efforts to build a value-based society, he announced.

A committee of former DGPs would be constituted for preparing required lessons and spiritual persons like Jeeyar Swamy would also be consulted for their suggestions and guidance. The teachings required for build a good society would be commenced from the next academic year itself. Police also should extend their cooperation to develop Telangana as a model society, he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking on the occasion of releasing the autobiography ‘Journey through Turbulent Times’ penned by former Director General of Police H. J. Dora at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday and also felicitated the author and the publishers. The book detailed the critical situations and circumstances faced by the former DGP during his service and written in a way to inspire the police officers. He through his work showed how to achieve success through team work, act strategically at the time of crisis, work efficiently with available resources.

Expressing concern over increasing criminality in society, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said in some places people were behaving like animals and there was an urgent need to put a check to this. It was not wrong to be strict while discharging one’s duty to ensure good behaviour. In a democracy, certain actions would have to be taken recognising the feelings of people and respecting them. Sometimes stringent action would become inevitable for the benefit of society, he said.

Complimenting the Telangana police, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said under the leadership of Director General of Police Mahender Reddy, police apart from protecting law and order were also taking action to eliminate social evils like illicit liquor brewing, close down playing card clubs, check illegal transport of rice and participating in Haritha Haram by planting saplings. The police should also become partners in making the State totally literate State.

Mr. Dora said police should never get a feeling of helplessness and utilise the available resources at optimal level. He said host of schemes and projects like Kaleshwaram, revival of tanks, public health, residential schools would become assets to the State.

Tamil Nadu former Governor P.S.Rammohan Rao, former Union Home Secretary Padmanabhayya, DGP Mahender Reddy, Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, CMO officials, Police officials among others attended the function.