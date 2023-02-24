HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Edtech firm to train women engineers

February 24, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Edtech company TalentSprint, which offers transformational deep-tech programmes, has announced the fifth edition of its Women Engineers (WE) programme, where it will select, train, and nurture 200 first-year women engineering students from across the country to become globally competitive software engineers.

The programme offers a 100% fee scholarship and ₹1 lakh to every selected student. The programme focusses on providing critical analytical skills, hands-on live projects, problem-solving skills and dedicated mentorship by tech leaders. Google supported the programme since its inception, according to Santanu Paul, CEO and MD of TalentSprint.

Google GM Shiv Venkataraman said in a press release that the programme was helping the growing diversity in tech. First-year women students pursuing B.Tech or B.E specialising in IT, CSE, ECE, EEE, AI, math, applied math or equivalent and having scored over 70% marks in their Class 10 and 12 examinations are eligible for this programme.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.