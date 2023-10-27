ECI transfers Karimnagar district collector and Karimnagar city Police Commissioner with immediate effect

October 27, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Transfers of officials holding key portfolios at the instance of the Election Commission of India are continuing.

The latest in the list are Karimnagar District Collector B. Gopi and Karimnagar City Police Commissioner L. Subba Rayudu who have been transferred with immediate effect on Friday. The transfers follow a letter from the ECI’s principal secretary.

Both the officials have been asked to hand over the charge of the post to the officer who was next below the rank in the district. They were asked to report to the General Administration Department, according to the order issued by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari.