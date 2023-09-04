ECI orders gazette notification of D. K. Aruna’s election as Gadwal MLA

September 04, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Election Commission of India has ordered publication of gazette notification relating to election of D.K. Aruna from Gadwal Assembly constituency in the 2018 Assembly elections.

The order follows the declaration of the Telangana High Court that Ms. Aruna was the returning candidate from the Assembly segment with effect from December 12, 2018. The High Court gave the orders after hearing the petition filed by Ms. Aruna against the election of Bandla Krishna Mohan whose election had been declared as ‘void’.

The ECI, in a letter addressed to Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, has asked them to notify the election of Ms. Aruna as the candidate from the constituency. Quoting the High Court’s order (EP No. 4/2019) and notification issued by the ECI under Section 106(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the ECI requested the Government to arrange for the publication of election of Ms. Aruna as the MLA from Gadwal constituency.

The election authority had asked the Government to ensure that copies of the gazette were sent to it as soon as the matter had been notified.