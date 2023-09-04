HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ECI orders gazette notification of D. K. Aruna’s election as Gadwal MLA

ECI’s decision comes after the Telangana High Court declares election of Bandla Krishan Mohan as void

September 04, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Bharatiya Janata Party national vice-president D.K. Aruna (second from left).

File photo of Bharatiya Janata Party national vice-president D.K. Aruna (second from left). | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Election Commission of India has ordered publication of gazette notification relating to election of D.K. Aruna from Gadwal Assembly constituency in the 2018 Assembly elections.

The order follows the declaration of the Telangana High Court that Ms. Aruna was the returning candidate from the Assembly segment with effect from December 12, 2018. The High Court gave the orders after hearing the petition filed by Ms. Aruna against the election of Bandla Krishna Mohan whose election had been declared as ‘void’.

The ECI, in a letter addressed to Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, has asked them to notify the election of Ms. Aruna as the candidate from the constituency. Quoting the High Court’s order (EP No. 4/2019) and notification issued by the ECI under Section 106(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the ECI requested the Government to arrange for the publication of election of Ms. Aruna as the MLA from Gadwal constituency.

The election authority had asked the Government to ensure that copies of the gazette were sent to it as soon as the matter had been notified.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.