GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Telangana Cabinet meeting postponed with no nod from ECI

Model Code of Conduct in force in State also for Graduate MLC elections for the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam constituency to be held on May 27; Revanth may lead a delegation of ministers to CEC on Monday seeking permission

Updated - May 18, 2024 09:05 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy plans to lead a delegation of ministers to meet CEC to seek permission to conduct the meeting.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy plans to lead a delegation of ministers to meet CEC to seek permission to conduct the meeting. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Cabinet meeting scheduled on Saturday has been postponed with the Election Commission of India (ECI) not responding to the permission sought by Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and officers waited till the evening expecting the ECI to respond but that did not come forcing the government to postpone the meeting. Waiting till 7 p.m., the Chief Minister and the ministers left the Secretariat later.

The government will now wait till Monday for permission to conduct the meeting again, according to the Chief Minister. If the permission doesn’t come he would lead a delegation of ministers to meet the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi to seek permission.

The government had prepared the agenda with a focus on farm loan waiver, paddy procurement, action plan for the ensuing Kharif season and other important issues related to farmers. The Chief Minister had also planned a discussion on the State Formation Day celebrations on June 2, pending bifurcation-related issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under the A.P. Reorganization Act 2014 as the State completes 10 years of its creation.

The Election Commission apparently was not keen on the permission as the Graduate MLC elections for the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam constituency to be held on May 27.

NDSA report

While waiting for permission, the Chief Minister discussed with Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy the recommendations of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) on the Kaleshwaram project. Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageshwara Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao, Konda Surekha and advisor Vem Narender Reddy were also present.

The NDSA presented its recommendations on the piers of the Medigadda Barrage caving in and leakages in the Sundilla Barrage and the repairs to be taken up. The NDSA report revealed that the cracks were noticed in 2019 itself but no action was taken.

The Cabinet was supposed to discuss the issue since the monsoon season arrives next month and whether repairs could be taken up or such for other alternatives. The Chief Minister indicated that if the Cabinet meeting doesn’t take place the ministers may have to visit the barrages and pump houses.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.