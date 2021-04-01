Telangana

e-book on BDL unveiled

An e-book showcasing Bharat Dynamics Limited’s capabilities and initiatives for building a resurgent Atmanirbhar Bharat was unveiled on Thursday to mark the culmination of the company’s week long Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The 75 page book ‘BDL — a journey towards Atmanirbharta’ was released by Mr. Raj Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), Ministry of Defence, by virtual mode from New Delhi. The ceremony was witnessed from BDL here by its Chairman and Managing Director Siddharth Mishra.

During the Mahotsav celebrations, BDL organised freedom march with war veterans, serving officers of armed forces and senior executives of the company, a motivational talk for students of ITI in the old city and a webinar for micro, small and medium enterprise vendors.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2021 11:22:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/e-book-on-bdl-unveiled/article34218302.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY